New Study Claims We've All Been Eating Apples Wrong

Whether you slice it up or bite right in, chances are you toss the core when you're finished eating an apple. But a new study says you really shouldn't.

Published in the journal Frontiers of Microbiology, researchers at Graz University of Technology in Austria reveal that the center is where most of the nutrition lies.

The findings show that a single apple contains up to 100 million cells of beneficial bacteria, with 90 percent located in the parts we generally leave behind.

Lead author Gabriele Berg also notes that organic and freshly harvested apples, "harbor a significantly more diverse, more even and distinct bacterial community, compared to conventional ones."