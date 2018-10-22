YouTube Star Leaves $10,000 Tip For Glasses Of Water

(104.3 WOMC) -- A server in North Carolina got the tip of a lifetime and you might be surprised to find out what she did with it.

Alaina Custer was working at Sup Dogs restaurant on Saturday when a customer ordered two glasses of water then left a $10,000 tip. The note attached, the restaurant owner told the News and Observer, said: “Good people are still doing good things these days.”

Who was the tipster? Jimmy Donaldson, a 20-year-old, known as MrBeast on YouTube, based in North Carolina. He's carved out a niche with videos that show him donating money or buying thousands of lottery tickets and working through the scratch-off process on camera.

“I literally didn’t think it was real,” Custer told The N&O in an interview. “I picked it up and it was a giant stack of hundreds,. I was shaking and just kept asking Bret, ‘What is this?’ I thought someone was playing a joke on me.”

Custer told the N&O that when Mr. Beast left his table, there were two other men at another table “just kind of watching my reaction and filming. I was so in shock I didn’t even realize he was filming until after.”

While she may have been in shock - she was also incredibly generous. She reportedly kept $800 and split the rest among her co-workers.