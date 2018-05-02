Your Missing Socks Might Be Inside a Hidden Compartment

(WOMC) It's the never-ending game of hide-and-go-seek that everyone seems to lose -- socks vs. laundry!

You throw a pair of socks into the wash only to find just one sock when it's time to flip the load.

There's a photo that has gone viral on Twitter, and it seems to explain where all of the missing socks have gone.

soooo, I no longer feel like a crazy person for losing random socks... pic.twitter.com/EElcrcKnfB — Sarah Rose (@1SarahRose) April 20, 2018

Sarah Rose posted a photo on Twitter of Cathy Hinz's washing machine with a pile of socks pouring out of a hidden compartment underneath.

Hinz first posted about her husband's discovery, complete with photos, on Bored Panda last year. She said in the post that they found "socks, underwear, a credit card and that is just what was in the bottom of the machine."

Hinz and her husband, who are property managers at a manufactured home park, have worked on many laundry rooms, but said this discovery was a first.

Hinz's husband first made the discovery when he took a panel off the front of the machine and discovered misplaced articles of clothing clogged inside.

If you have an older washing machine and dryer, it could be worth opening it up to take a look. But newer machines are made a little tighter, so there isn't space for things to fall through the cracks.