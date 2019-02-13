Your Vintage Tupperware Might Be Worth $$$$

(104.3 WOMC) -- Do you have some old Tupperware in your cabinets? Start digging because they might make you some money.

Sites like Etsy and Ebay have sections dedicated to vintage Tupperware. All kinds of items are up for sale.

You might be able to find matches to old sets or you could probably make a few bucks if you want to sell the ones you aren't using anymore.

Some pieces are selling from $4 to $20. A rare container might be sold for almost $60.

The vintage Tupperware is really popular because they were made for tiny spaces which makes it compatible for small storage areas.

People also like the retro designs and colors as well.