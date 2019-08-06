Your Generation To Play At Arts, Beats & Eats!

104.3 WOMC welcomes Your Generation to the Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats and Eats this Labor Day weekend.

Your Generation will be playing Detroit's greatest hits on the Michigan Lottery Stage on Sunday, Sept. 1.

The 22nd Annual Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats will take place in Downtown Royal Oak.

The festival offers more than 200 performances on nine stages, a highly ranked Juried Fine Arts Show, and local restaurants with some of the finest cuisine in Metro-Detroit.

You can find additional details at artsbeatseats.com.