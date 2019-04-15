Your Adorable Kid Could Be The Next 'Mikey' For A Life Cereal Ad

(104.3 WOMC) -- Calling all parents! If you have a child between the ages of 4-8 who loves to be a little dramatic at times (or all the time) and they love to eat cereal, here's the perfect opportunity for them to be a star.

According to a release, Quaker is launching a nationwide contest to find the next "Mikey" for the reboot of one of their most memorable commercials of all time, the "Mikey Likes It" ad.

Video of Life Cereal Mikey Likes It Commercial HD

To enter the contest, you just need to submit your child's audition video here.

They've even provided a script with some direction for you, so your kid can really get into character; it's pretty easy:

[Shakes head]

"I won't like it, I don't like anything."

"No, I don't want to try it!"

[Looks mad, stares at bowl, picks up the spoon and sighs]

"Ok, fine; I'll try it."

[Pretends to eat out of the bowl then suddenly smiles]

"Mmmmmm...I like it! I really like it! I really like Life!"

You have until April 27th to submit your child's audition and three lucky kids will be chosen to fly out to LA for an in-person audition to be in the ad.