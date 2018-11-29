You Will Be Able To Hear Hugh Jackman Sing On Tour Next Year

(104.3 WOMC) -- Hugh Jackman will launch his first ever world tour next year, performing at arenas mostly reserved for pop, rock and rap stars.

The multi-talented entertainer announced his "The Man. The Music. The Show." tour on Thursday, which will feature Jackman singing songs from "The Greatest Showman," ''Les Miserables" and Broadway musicals, among other selections. He will be accompanied by a live orchestra.

Jackman will visit Detroit on Monday, June 24 at Little Caesars Arena.

Tickets for the North American shows go on sale beginning Friday, December 7th at 10 a.m. local time at HughJackmanTheShow.com.