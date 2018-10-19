You Can Now Buy Jeans That Stop Your Farts

(104.3 WOMC) -- You ever been out somewhere and let loose a fart that could embarrass you for the rest of your life and smell up an entire building?

Well, now there are jeans that claim to hide the smell and they're called Flatulence Jeans. The jeans are made by Shreddies, the company that makes flatulence underwear for men and women.

According to their website, "the jeans feature a carbon lining that gives increased protection and more freedom to enter social situations."

To get the best results, the company recommends pairing the underwear and the jeans for maximum protection.