You Can Now Buy Crocs With Miniature Fanny Packs Attached To Them

(104.3 WOMC) -- There is a new twist on a popular set of shoes that may be perfect for those theme park trips.

The infamous “Crocs” has teamed up with “Beams” to bring you Crocs with fanny packs. It gives shoe fanatics all the comfort and style of the original Crocs, but now with a place to store keys, cash, cards and other personal items.

Crocs with fanny packs. Yes or no. I’m going with a yes. pic.twitter.com/TAPDaGnPKi — The Timmy L (@littlesrus) April 29, 2019

If pockets aren’t your thing, and bags weigh you down, the zippered pack attached to your shoes might just be the go-to move for you.

Some of the Crocs also have sun visors, just for fun. They can be purchased on the Beams' website.