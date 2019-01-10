You Can Get Slippers Made To Look Exactly Like Your Dog
(104.3 WOMC) -- A company is here to recognize the unbreakable bond pet moms and dads have with their fur-children. But oftentimes that bond is disrupted due to travel, going away to college, military deployment or sadly the loss of a dear pet.
Cuddle Clones is a company that “recognizes the unbreakable bond pet moms and dads have with their fur-children” and captures that connection with handmade replicas of your pet.
The company prides themselves in capturing “the physical details and personality traits of your pet” in stuffed animal form, properly called Cuddle Clones.
Cuddle Clones offers five plush products and countless other pet-inspired gifts and accessories. However, the product getting the most rave right now is the custom slippers.
Afternoon guys! A couple months ago I came across a Youtube ad that immediately called my name. An ad that called to all obsessive dog lovers, aka ME! @cuddleclones has made me the greatest gift! JB slippers! Not only are they the cutest but they are so comfortable. Thank you Cuddle Clones!
The customized slippers cost $199 and are 100% handmade. They take 8 weeks to arrive at your doorstop, however you can pay an additional fee for rush orders.
#Repost @thebrokedog (@get_repost) ・・・ Throwback to our matching jammies last year! ❤️-- It's pretty silly how many matching outfits we have -- Would you get matching pajamas with your dog?
In our favorite place with our favorite people surrounded by our favorite things!
These darn imposter things are back