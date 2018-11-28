Would You Try A Pine-Flavored Latte? Starbucks Thinks You Should

(104.3 WOMC) -- When it comes to capturing the spirit of the season, no one does a better job than Starbucks. With their array of syrupy-sweet holiday beverages like the peppermint mocha and gingerbread latte, the coffee chain knows how to serve up festivity in a cup. But their latest concoction is drawing some strange comparisons that aren’t so cheerful.

The new Juniper Latte is made with Starbucks signature espresso and steamed milk with juniper syrup and capped with velvety foam and a dusting of pine-citrus sugar. The drink debuted last year at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle and has an evergreen aroma with citrus notes.

For those unfamiliar with juniper, it is an evergreen shrub with berrylike cones on it. It is a part of the pine family.

Evergreen mingles with roasty espresso and foam. Introducing the new #JuniperLatte.



Available in the U.S. and Canada. pic.twitter.com/NRfvYWqXP8 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 27, 2018

So how does this taste in a drink? Twitter has a lot of questions.

Has anyone tried the Juniper latte at Starbucks? I'm having a hard time imagining that pine flavour does much for coffee. — Ashley MI (@imashleymi) November 27, 2018

Love how Starbucks has started casually advertising a juniper latte as if anyone normal person (me) knows what juniper tastes like! — Tonya Riley (@TonyaJoRiley) November 27, 2018

I've just read that @Starbucks is rolling out a brand new Juniper Latte today- has anyone had this? I'M INTRIGUED!!!! — Lapis_Lauri (@Lapis_Lauri) November 27, 2018

Having mixed feelings about #Starbucks #juniper #latte with Sage. I don't want to drink a tree. Will their next flavor be Pine Sap? pic.twitter.com/au0mTESr0w — Veronkah Benet (@VeronkahBenet) November 27, 2018