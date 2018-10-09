Dreamstime

World's Longest Nonstop Flight Starts Flying This Week

October 9, 2018
(104.3 WOMC) - Air travel is rough. Besides the check-in lineups, security lineups, the boarding lineups, the customs lineups, and the baggage collection lineups, you're already exhausted without factoring in the crammed into a metal tube with 200 other people part.

While lengthy flights are notoriously the bane of many travelers' existence, Singapore Airlines is trying to help alleviate the torture on what becomes the longest nonstop flight in the world.

Passengers will be in the sky for a whopping 19 hours as they jet set from Newark, NJ to Singapore. Fortunately, the airline is bucking the industry trend and making the cabin feel roomier by adding high ceilings, LED lighting, and almost vertical sidewalls.

The current longest flight in the world, the 17.5 hour Perth, Australia to London run, loses its crown on October 11th when Singapore begins their service.

