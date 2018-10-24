Dreamstime

World Series Stolen Base Nets Everyone Free Taco Bell

October 24, 2018
(104.3 WOMC) -- Everyone in America is getting free tacos, thanks to baseball.

The first stolen base of the 2018 World Series triggered Taco Bell’s annual “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” giveaway on Tuesday night, during Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox. We repeat: free tacos at Taco Bell. For everyone. Really.

Now for the big question, when do I get my free tacos?

For the seventh year in a row, Taco Bell is giving everyone in the United States a free Doritos Locos Taco -- all thanks to Mookie Betts, who stole second base in the very first inning of the series and instantly became America’s new “Taco Hero.” 

Here’s how the free taco feeding frenzy will go down: Taco Bell locations across the country will hand you a free taco on Thursday, November 1, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (local time).

All you have to do is line up, get your free taco, and eat said free taco.

It’s that simple. OK, you might want to throw some Fire Sauce on it first.

 

