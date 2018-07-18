Woodward Dream Cruise: Directions and Parking

Woodward Dream Cruise Parking: The official Woodward Avenue Dream Cruise route is a 16-mile radius and runs through many nine participating communities. Parking is both ample and scarce, depending on when or where you are locating. The following is parking information relative to municipal parking lots only, and nearest to Woodward Avenue:

City of Berkley: The communities primary events are located in downtown with municipal parking available. There are no public parking areas near Woodward. Parking is allowed on side streets adjoining Woodward. Overnight parking is not permitted. For details: www.berkleymich.org

City of Birmingham: All activities are within walking distance of the city’s five parking decks, where the first two hours of parking are free. For details: www.birminghamcruiseevent.com.

Bloomfield Township: Spectator parking near the car show is at 36700 Woodward for $5.

City of Ferndale: The municipal parking lots are metered, surrounding downtown Ferndale at Woodward and Nine Mile Rd. For details: www.parkferndale.com

Huntington Woods: Parking areas on Woodward have been leased by car clubs or reserved for city residents’ activities. There are no public parking areas near Woodward.

Pleasant Ridge: Parking is allowed on side streets adjoining Woodward but get there early to find a space. Overnight parking is not permitted. There are no public parking areas near Woodward.

City of Pontiac: Municipal parking is located in the downtown area and surrounding areas. For details: www.pontiac.mi.us/departments/dda_parking.html

City of Royal Oak: Parking is available at muncipal parking lots in the downtown area and walking distance from Woodward. For details: www.ci.royal-oak.mi.us.

Cruise In Shoes: Parking will be start at 6AM, Memorial Park 13 Mile and Coolidge $5, ShrineElementary Shuttle from 12 Mile and Woodward $5, Upton Park (west of Coolidge on Massoit) FREE shuttle starting at 6AM, Starting at 7AM parking at Memorial park is $10