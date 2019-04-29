Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival Canceled

(104.3 WOMC) -- The Woodstock 50th anniversary festival has been called off, Billboard and The New York Times’ Ben Sisario report.

According to Billboard, Dentsu Aegis Network, which funded Woodstock 50, said in a statement, “Despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don’t believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees.”

The statement goes on, “As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival. As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved.”

Woodstock was scheduled take place August 16th-18th in Watkins Glen, New York. The announced lineup included JAY-Z, Miley Cyrus, Chance the Rapper, and Imagine Dragons alongside veteran artists like Robert Plant, Santana, David Crosby, John Fogerty, and Grateful Dead offshoot Dead and Company. Shortly after the lineup was announced, the Black Keys canceled their set “due to a scheduling conflict.”