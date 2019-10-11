WOMC Helps Raise Over $170K During Second Annual Radiothon

104.3 WOMC helped raise over $170,000 during the second annual Turn Up The Miracles Radiothon at Beaumont Children’s Thursday.

Each year, the CMN Radiothon highlights the stories of local patients and families treated at Beaumont Children’s.

We would like to thank those radiothon listeners who became a Miracle Maker with a $20 monthly donation.

Thanks to the support of countless individuals, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals are able to ensure that the medical and developmental needs of more than 200,000 infants, children and teens are met each year through Beaumont Children’s.

Those donations help to purchase lifesaving medical equipment, fund research, support community education and ensure no child is ever turned away, regardless of the ability to pay.