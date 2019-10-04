Where To Get Free And Discounted Tacos For National Taco Day
October 4, 2019
We know it's not Tuesday, but it is National Taco Day. It's also Friday, which makes it better.
Spice up the start to your weekend with some limited-time offers to celebrate this delicious occasion.
Lettuce help you with deciding where you might want to celebrate:
- Applebee's: Get Chicken wonton tacos for $1 each. There is a minimum order of three required.
- Burger King: For a limited time, participating restaurants have $1 crispy tacos.
- Condado Tacos: Get one free taco with any purchase.
- Del Taco: You can get a free taco on Friday with any purchase using the Del Taco app, and you can get a free Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado Taco — also only with any purchase made via the Del Taco app on October 4.
- On the Border: Get endless tacos starting at $8.99 at On the Border.
- Salsarita’s Mexican Grill: Customers with the Salsarita’s app will get a special National Taco Day deal, to be revealed on Friday, October 4.
- Taco Bell: You can get a $5 gift box of tacos on Friday that contains two Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos. Fill out a form on Taco Bell's website and you can purchase a gift box for a friend. Your friend will receive an email that includes a coupon, redeemable for the box on Friday.
- Taco John’s: Use the Taco John’s rewards app Friday to get a free crispy beef taco.
Happy eating!