'It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' To Air Twice This Year

Fall is here, which means temperatures are dropping, the scent of pumpkin spice is in the air, and most importantly, all of our favorite Charlie Brown episodes will be airing on TV before we know it.

Luckily, Fans of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will have two chances to watch the animated classic this month.

The special will air for the first time on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m. on ABC, and then again on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

It’s the "Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" first aired in 1966 and follows Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, and the rest of the crew as they get ready for Halloween. As ABC describes the plot of the film, “The Peanuts gang celebrates Halloween, with Linus hoping that, finally, he will be visited by The Great Pumpkin, while Charlie Brown is invited to a Halloween party.”

Sunday’s full-length, one-hour version includes the bonus cartoon, “You’re Not Elected, Charlie Brown,” in which Linus runs for class president with Lucy and Charlie Brown managing his campaign.