Gender Reveal Hilariously Backfires In Every Way Possible [VIDEO]

A couple's gender-reveal party recently went wrong in the most hilarious way.

Video originally posted to Instagram by user Brent Murray shows a man and a woman using sticks to swat at a big black balloon that's seemingly tied to the ground as part of the couple's gender-reveal celebration with family and friends.

In the footage, which went viral after being posted to Barstool Sports, loved ones watch the action and shout at the couple to hit and pop the balloon, which presumably contained confetti or smoke that would indicate the sex of their child.

The couple swats at the balloon that appears to be tied to the ground, but it refuses to pop no matter how hard they try.

In the background, someone can be heard shouting: ‘Yeah, hit it! Hit it hard…Oh man, strike out.’

The soon-to-be father musters up his finest swing and provides the balloon a tough smack, nevertheless it nonetheless doesn’t burst – and as a substitute becomes untethered and begins floating away.

Because the balloon makes it’s nice escape, the man initially doesn’t discover. By the point he realizes, it’s already too late.

In a final ditch effort, the person sprints after the balloon because it floats out of the fenced-in yard.

Desperately, he tries to hop the fence – but it appears as though he is just as good at jumping fences as he is popping balloons. He gets stuck halfway over the fence before flopping down onto the ground.

As his family and friends watch the balloon sail away, the man remains on the ground with his hands behind his head, wallowing in defeat.

The video ends and it is unclear if they ever revealed the gender of their baby.