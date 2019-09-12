Terrifying GoPro Footage Shows Woman Slip Off 50-Foot Waterfall

A hiker’s GoPro captured the insane moment she plunged down a 50-foot waterfall in Hawaii.

Heather Friesen broke 10 ribs, suffered a collapsed lung and fractured her shoulder blade when she lost her footing at the edge of a cliff.

The 26-year-old was on a trip with a group of friends in 2016 when she stopped at the top of a waterfall on the Ka'au Crater Trail in Hawaii. But just seconds later, she tumbles down the side of the cliff, plunging into the fast-flowing water below.

Footage of the ordeal has recently been released.

Video of Painful Fall off Hawaiian Waterfall || ViralHog

In the tense clip, Friesen can be heard screaming in pain as she tries to scramble across the river to safety. She tells the man helping her that she can’t walk and falls back into the water.

Friesen was eventually airlifted to a hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

The beach volleyball player recently spoke out about her “fall that changed my life forever” on the podcast “In the World of Female Sports.”

Saying that time slowed down as she fell, she said her “friends were freaking out that I was going to die” but she knew she would make it.

“When I was on the helicopter being airlifted out, it was the most peaceful moment of my life,” she said. “I kept repeating to myself, ‘God’s got me, I’m going to be OK’ and that I’m going to play volleyball again.”

She added, “I found out there had been others before me who fell from the same spot and died, and I know that God saved my life that day.”