VIDEO: Dylan Larkin Proudly Shows Off 'Hockey Butt' In Pants Ad

October 3, 2019
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

A Detroit Red Wing is going viral on the Internet over his cheeky ad for an Ann Arbor pants company.

"My name is Dylan Larkin and I have a hockey butt."

That's the opening to Larkin's ad for clothing company State and Liberty, which apparently sells the only pants that can contain his assets. 

"I can't really find an off-the-rack pant to fit me," he says. "Every time I bend down, I feel like I'm going to bust through the seams."

The idea is that Larkin and other hockey players can wear State and Liberty pants without tailoring. In the ad, Larkin shows off the pants by doing squats and a few stretches, complete with closeup shots of his derriere -- and some of the comments are priceless.

One wrote that Larkin's behind "is the most important thing on #HockeyTwitter today," while someone else wrote, "Call 911, I think I'm dying."

