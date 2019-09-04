Target Reveals Its 'Top Toys 2019' List As It Prepares For Holidays
September 4, 2019
And just like that, Labor Day ends and immediately we're looking down the barrel end of the holidays.
It doesn't have to be hard figuring out what the coolest, best toys of the year are thanks to Target! The retailer just released a list of its 26 picks for top toys of the year for 2019, and we don't know about you, but here's our holiday shopping list, essentially sorted.
Check out Target's full "Top Toys" list, separated by categories that have been identified by Target.
For "imagination masters"
- L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise
- Ryan’s World Treasure Chest
- Animal Planet Extreme T-Rex Adventure Playset
- PAW Patrol Super Mighty Pups Lookout Tower
- PJ Masks PJ Seeker
- Our Generation Movie Theater Playset
- Barbie Malibu House
For the "action packers"
- Jetson Renegade Hoverboard
- Viro Rides Vega 2-in-1 Scooter
- Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Trackset
- Beyblade Burst Turbo Championship Clash Battle Set
- Marvel Avengers: Endgame Titan Hero Series
- Monster Jam Mega Grave Digger RC
- Fortnite Jumbo Loot Llama Piñata
For the "gizmo ninjas"
- Fisher-Price Linkimals
- LeapFrog RockIt Twist
- Nintendo Switch
- Really Rad Robots Turbo Bot
For the "love bugs"
- Owleez
- Cry Babies Interactive Baby Doll
- Little Live My Real Rescue Pink Scruff-a-Luv
For the "game changers"
- Buffalo Games Classic Pinball Board Game
- Pictionary Air
For the "glitter gang"
- Capsule Chix Ultimix Pack
- Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Slime Kit
- Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Stamper Kit
- Snapstar Pop Royalty: Echo’s Debut on the Pink Carpet