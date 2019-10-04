Gather Your Squad Because Target Has Debuted 'Golden Girls' Costumes For Halloween

Target has added The Golden Girls costumes for Halloween.

You can be Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Rose (Betty White), Blanche (Rue McClanahan) or Sophia (Estelle Getty).

Although each costume comes complete with jewelry (and even glasses in Sophia's case) and totals at just under $70, Halloweeners will have to buy the wigs separately. Each costume comes in small, medium, large and extra-large sizes.

Good luck finding them.

They are currently sold out online at Target. If you're willing to wait, you can sign up to recieve a notification for when they are restocked.