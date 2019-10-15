Taco Bell Pulls Beef From Some Stores On Quality Concerns

NEW YORK (AP) — Taco Bell restaurants in some states are asking customers to try chicken or steak in their burritos after quality concerns pushed it to stop serving seasoned beef temporarily.

The company said Saturday that it told affected restaurants to stop serving seasoned beef it as it replenishes supplies. The company says the beef didn’t meet its quality standards. Affected locations are in Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio and elsewhere, though the company could not immediately say how many stores were no longer serving seasoned beef.

Kenosha Beef International, which is based in Columbus, Ohio, announced Monday it is recalling an undetermined amount of seasoned beef products that may be contaminated with metal shavings.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a release that the affected items are cases of eight 5-lbs. bags of "TACO BELL SEASONED BEEF taco and Burrito Filling" produced between September 20 and October 4. The recalled cases bear establishment number EST. 10130, USDA said.



According to the release, the problem was discovered Friday after a restaurant notified the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service that it received three customer complaints.

Customers were complaining on Twitter about not being able to satiate late-night cravings. In a statement, the company apologized for any inconvenience.

