Starbucks Announces Release Date for Pumpkin Spice Lattes

(ALT 103.7) - It feels as though they release it sooner every year now.

Starbucks has officially announced the release date of their coveted Pumpkin Spice Lattes. You can run to grab your morning fix of PSL starting on August 27th, Starbucks announced on Twitter.

The rumors of the early release all started when one Starbucks store has received their first shipment of the elusive pumpkin spice mixture. A Starbucks employee posted a picture of the pumpkin spice sauce on Reddit.

Starbucks had yet to announce the official launch date, but reports began to come out saying that Starbucks would begin serving Pumpkin Spice Lattes on August 27th.

According to Business Insider, Starbucks typically launches the Pumpkin Spice Latte before or around Labor Day.

This year, the company plans on releasing a couple of new drinks as well, including a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. Starbucks did announce a new line of at-home pumpkin spice products including a new Pumpkin Spice Creamer.

Are you excited for the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte or do you think it's too soon?