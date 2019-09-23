Service Dog Cuddles With Donald Duck In Heartwarming Video

It was love at first sight.

The minute Nala, an autism service dog, laid eyes on Donald Duck while at Epcot in Disney World, she knew they’d become the best of friends.

In a heartwarming video, the good girl is seen cuddling with Donald as he ever so gently pets her head. You can hear a woman in the background say ‘she can stay here for the rest of day.’

nala, an autism service dog, got to meet her hero and they became the best of friends

(helperdognala IG) pic.twitter.com/ougH0Bh6Ux — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) September 20, 2019

Nala's handler has shared even more highlights on the dog's Instagram page, @helperdognala.