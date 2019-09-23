Service Dog Cuddles With Donald Duck In Heartwarming Video
It was love at first sight.
The minute Nala, an autism service dog, laid eyes on Donald Duck while at Epcot in Disney World, she knew they’d become the best of friends.
In a heartwarming video, the good girl is seen cuddling with Donald as he ever so gently pets her head. You can hear a woman in the background say ‘she can stay here for the rest of day.’
nala, an autism service dog, got to meet her hero and they became the best of friends— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) September 20, 2019
(helperdognala IG) pic.twitter.com/ougH0Bh6Ux
Nala was reunited with Donald Duck today! Swipe to see a short 11 second clip of Nala and Donald -- FULL VIDEO is posted on my YouTube channel -- The link is in my bio!!!!
Nala's handler has shared even more highlights on the dog's Instagram page, @helperdognala.
It isn’t a disabled person’s job to teach society why you can’t pet working dogs when they’re out trying to have a good day. I don’t mind educating, when I have the mental energy, but sometimes I just don’t. The bottom line is, if you can’t handle a stranger telling your child no petting, then either teach them or have better control over them. You also can’t assume every dog is friendly!! Thank god Nala is extremely friendly for the amount of children that have either grabbed her face, grabbed her from behind, or chased her down reaching out for her tail today alone.
“Henlo, my name is Nala, I’m a dog fish. ---- I’m gonna cuddle on ur lapz, give you da kiss, and get comfys becuz I wuv you, Ariel!” • Swipe to see Nala end up on Ariel’s lap and Ariel loving Nala --
The stigma around mental health & autism has gotten out of hand. • Mental illness & other disabilities does NOT equal crazy or equal incapable, it does not mean you’re going to shoot up a school. It doesn’t mean you can’t ever get a job, have friends, or a family. • First off, what happens when you’re sick with a sore throat that won’t clear up? You go to the doctor. What happens when you break an arm? You go to the doctor. Are you embarrassed you’re going to the doctor? No, why would you be? You need treatment! • But when you start to feel off mentally? When the depression is just a little too bad because you haven’t gotten out of bed in days, or the anxiety is causing such bad panic attacks, or the memories of something traumatic won’t leave: Why would you see a doctor for that? “Psychiatric doctors are obviously something to be ashamed of.” “Don’t tell anyone I have a therapist.” • I do want to say, that I group autism in with this because the a lot of the general public see a stigma around ASD. Autism is not a mental health condition, it’s a neurological condition. But it can be disabling, nonetheless. You still might see a doctor for medicine (there really isn’t an official list of meds that will directly treat everyone with ASD, but rather, meds that might treat different symptoms that come along with being autistic, etc.) &/or a therapist to work on skills and process struggles. • All of that being said, whether you have a psych condition such as PTSD, other conditions/disabilities, or not, “mental health” should not be stigmatized! Maintaining mental health may be easier for some & harder for others. There are many things that can have an affect on your mental health in good or bad ways. Trauma can actually change your brain. Sometimes you develop mental conditions, & other times, you’re more prone to them because of what runs in your family. • Either way, let’s remember that mental health is not something that should be stigmatized because everyone will struggle with their mental health in one way or another, whether they voice it or not. The severity & struggles may differ, but you are not alone & you should not be ashamed.