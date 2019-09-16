Every Episode Of 'Seinfeld' Is Coming To Netflix

Netflix may be losing Michael Scott and Chandler Bing, but it's gaining Jerry Seinfeld and Cosmo Kramer.

"Seinfeld," one of the most popular sitcoms in TV history, is heading to Netflix starting in 2021, the streaming company announced Monday.

All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tLvcCKH4vl — Netflix US (@netflix) September 16, 2019

Nabbing the rights to "Seinfeld" is a big boost for Netflix, which has suffered the losses of two popular licensed shows in "Friends" and "The Office" in recent months. “The Office” will be part of NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, while “Friends” will be offered on WarnerMedia’s upcoming HBO Max platform.