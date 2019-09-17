Time Out! A 'Saved By The Bell' Remake Is Coming To NBC's Streaming Service Peacock

NBC is heading back to Bayside with a reboot of the beloved 90’s teen comedy "Saved By the Bell."

As part of the initial offerings of its upcoming streaming platform Peacock, Universal/NBC has announced a "Saved By the Bell" revival starring original cast members Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater) and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano).

So we've got A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, but where's Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Zack Morris?

Would you believe the California governor's mansion?

Yes, according to The Hollywood Reporter, that's Gov. Zack Morris in the reboot.

Per a provided logline: “When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.”

It’s not clear if any of the sitcom’s other stars will be involved.

The original "Saved by the Bell" ran for four seasons. Most of the original cast moved on to the spinoff, "Saved by the Bell: The College Years" which ran for one season. "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" ran even longer, for seven seasons.

The updated show joins “Punky Brewster” and “Battlestar Galactica” as classic series that will be rebooted on Peacock.

The streaming service will bow in April 2020 and feature a stocked lineup of classic shows, including “Parks and Recreation,” “The Office,” “Will & Grace, “Cheers,” “Frasier,” “Saturday Night Live,” “30 Rock” and “The King of Queens.”

