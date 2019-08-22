Apparently You Can Buy Sam’s Club Chicken Sandwiches And Waffle Fries That Taste Exactly Like Chick-Fil-A

We all know that feeling, you’re craving a Chick-fil-A number one with those waffle sides and whatever drink you need…but then you remember it’s Sunday and you’ll have to wait an entire 24 hours until you can get your hands on that chicken goodness. Except…now, apparently there’s an alternative out there that’s just as good as the real thing, and you can stock your freezer full of them!

Sam’s Club has just launched the frozen Member’s Mark Southern Style Chicken Sandwich and Member’s Mark Southern Style Waffle Fries and the reviews say they’re basically Chick-fil-A in a freezer aisle bag.

Sam’s Club Is Fully Coming For Chick-fil-A With Southern Style Chicken Sandwiches And Waffle Fries https://t.co/gPlMoL9nMo — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) August 7, 2019

Sam’s club chicken nuggets are the best Chick-fil-A a copycat I’ve ever had and instead of $9 for 8 nuggets and fries is $9 for a 3lb bag -- — -- (@LauraBent14) August 12, 2019

Lol sam’s club chicken sandwich taste exactly like Chick-Fil-A — raiders fan (@davidrvvxx__) February 7, 2018

The chicken sandwich features the same dill-flavored breaded chicken as the bites, but on a soft, buttery bun. A package of 10 costs $15.98, which is just $1.60 per sandwich. Making them is way easier than getting in your car and heading to Chick-fil-A: All you have to do throw it in the microwave, and it's ready in 90 seconds.

Of course a sandwich really just isn't the same without a side of fries. The new waffle fries are made with Grade A potatoes and, according to Sam's Club, "taste just like the real deal!" They are ready in under 30 minutes in the oven or 15 minutes in the air fryer, and a four-pound bag costs $4.98.

For fans of those nugget-style bites, the waffle fries are a welcome side. If you haven't tried the bites yet, here's what you've been missing: Made with 100% white-meat chicken, the nuggets are covered with a light, crispy breading that has a hint of dill. They are $9.98 for a 3-pound bag.