Someone Call Ghostbusters. This Italian Restaurant Is Crawling With Ghosts [IMAGES]

Someone call Ghostbusters because one Italian restaurant south of Pittsburgh is crawling with ghosts.

Angelo’s II Italian restaurant in Monongahela put up decorations of the green tentacles and the Stay-Puft marshmallow man from ghostbusters.

"We always decorate the building for holidays,” restaurant owner Ryan Dzimiera told Fox News. “This is the first year for Halloween.” (Angelo's II)

“The whole town is talking about it,” a local Monongahela resident wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page, underneath a photo that shows the building covered in large green tentacles and topped with an inflatable Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man (from “Ghostbusters”).

The restaurant posted pictures on their Facebook page which sparked hundreds of likes and comments.

One parent said his child made him drive around the building 15 times.

The restaurant takes holiday decorating very seriously. During Christmas, an oversized Santa peeps from the roof and the facade turns into an evergreen tree. But this ode to “Ghostbusters” might trump Christmas.