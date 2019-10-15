Forget The Chicken Sandwich! Popeyes Is Bringing A Cajun Turkey To The Table For Thanksgiving

In the wake of its nationwide chicken sandwich outage, Popeyes is giving customers a reason to smile again.

Delish reports the fast food fried chicken chain is now accepting pre-orders for their Cajun-Style Thanksgiving Turkey.

Popeyes’ Cajun-Style Turkey weighs anywhere from 13 to 16 pounds when cooked. Prices start at $39.99 but vary by location. Before it gets to the customer, the big bird is hand-rubbed and infused with zesty Louisiana-style seasonings, slow-cooked and flash-fried for crispy skin. Everything is precooked, but it needs to ship on ice, so you’ll have to thaw and reheat before serving.

To prepare the turkey, preheat your oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and cook in a large roasting pan (with juices) for 2 to 2.5 hours until the internal temperature reaches 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Let stand 20 minutes before carving and, if you wish, use the drippings for gravy.

Taste-testers from thetakeout.com reported the cajun turkey's "breast meat was incomparably juicy, a moistness usually only accomplished via brining."

You can already pre-order the turkey now by visiting or calling your local participating Popeyes restaurant.