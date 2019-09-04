Bye-Bye Binge-Watching: Netflix Is Adopting a Week-by-Week Release Schedule

Netflix is killing the binge-watching habit for a number of its original shows.

Starting in October, the streaming service is adapting a per-week episode release model. Instead, it will release chunks of episodes on a weekly basis.

Netflix is reportedly dialing back binge drops for original programming starting with The Great British Baking Show (Collection 7) and Rhythm & Flow, the rap competition series helmed by Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I.

According to reports, Netflix’s decision could’ve been made to retain the suspense of eliminations, much like reality shows on cable TV. Rhythm & Flow will release its first four episodes — the audition process of the series — on October 9, followed by episodes 5 to 7 one week later on October 16 and final episodes 8 to 10 wrapping up the show on October 23.

Netflix is following a model similar to Hulu and Disney+, the latter debuting episodes of shows like The Mandalorian and Loki per week.