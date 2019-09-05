Largest Drive-In Movie Screen In Michigan Coming To Monroe

This could be the largest drive-in movie theater in the state.

Phoenix Theatres and Cafaro Company announced Thursday they plan to build a large outdoor movie screen at the Mall of Monroe.

The owner of Phoenix Theatres says the new Starlite Drive-In Experience will feature the largest outdoor movie screen in the state and will be Michigan’s first digitally projected outdoor experience utilizing laser projection technology. Plans also call for a full service concession stand, modern indoor restrooms and radio sound broadcasted directly to your car stereo.

The plan still needs approval from Frenchtown Township trustees. If approved, the new drive-in would open next spring.

Phoenix Theatres currently operates a 10-screen indoor movie theatre complex at the mall.

"I’m excited to see how we can contribute to such a nostalgic experience," Jordan Hohman, General Manager of Phoenix Theatres Monroe, said in a statement. "The expansion will bring drive-in movies to the modern era and for generations to come. Whether you prefer to see movies indoors in a heated recliner on our Encore screen, or under the stars from the comfort of your vehicle, both will all be available to you at Phoenix Theatres."

The metro Detroit area is home to one other drive-in, the Ford Drive-In in Dearborn, which shows double features seven days a week.