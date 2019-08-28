KFC's First-Ever Beyond Chicken Sold Out Completely In Five Hours
What sandwich war? Kentucky Fried Chicken's limited run of plant-based "chicken" was so popular that it sold out in a single day.
“It’s confusing, but it’s also delicious,” read a tweet from KFC on Monday announcing the sale of Beyond Fried Chicken, created with the help of the company Beyond Meat, at a single location in Atlanta.
In about five hours on Tuesday, a spokesperson said, the restaurant sold as many plant-based boneless wings and nuggets as it would sell of its popular popcorn chicken in an entire week.
One Twitter user posted a photo of cars queuing around the Smyrna, GA, restaurant before it had even opened.
Not even open yet and the cars waiting for #vegan chicken from @kfc is double looped around building! pic.twitter.com/SuiavwxLkS— peacebee Ⓥ ------ (@kindlee55) August 27, 2019
The meatless alternative was tossed in one of three sauces: Nashville Hot, Buffalo, or Honey BBQ. According to Buzzfeed, vegans and vegetarians should still know that these items will be fried in the same fryer used to cook chicken.
Is a national rollout imminent? Not quite. The company now plans to evaluate the results of Tuesday’s test, and customer feedback, to determine what comes next, the spokesperson said.
All of the Colonel’s @BeyondMeat Kentucky Fried Chicken has Kentucky Fried sold out. Yes, it is truly a Kentucky Fried Miracle. https://t.co/xvWRooeTjS pic.twitter.com/60g2YyaU9E— KFC (@kfc) August 27, 2019
-- #BeyondFriedChicken pic.twitter.com/24K1xzsD36— Beyond Meat (@BeyondMeat) August 27, 2019