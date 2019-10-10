JCPenney Looking To Hire 37,000 For Holiday Shopping Season

Need a new job, or some extra cash for Christmas gifts? JCPenney is beginning its annual hiring blitz ahead of the holiday season.

The retailer is looking to fill around 1,150 seasonal positions in Michigan, of a whopping 37,000 nationwide

National Hiring Day events will take place in all JCPenney stores across the country, welcoming applicants whether they're interested in short-term seasonal jobs (note that seasonal employees do get an associate discount), as well as those looking to begin a career with high growth potential.

People are needed to fill a variety of customer service and support positions, including cashiers, beauty consultants for SEPHORA inside JCPenney, stylists at JCPenney salons and more.

The big hiring event will be held Tuesday, October 15, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at all JCPenney locations.

Management will be holding in-person interviews and making job offers to candidates on the spot.

The company says all skill levels are welcome, and candidates are encouraged to apply online at jcpcareers.com or in-store at one of our applicant kiosks prior to attending the event. Those unable to attend can also apply online at jcpcareers.com.

Metro Detroit JCPenney locations include Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights, Roseville on Gratiot Ave., Oakland Mall in Troy, Waterside Marketplace in Chesterfield Township, Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, Village Lakes in White Lake, Westland Shopping Center in Westland, Southland Mall in Taylor, and Canton On Ford Rd.