You Can Now Buy An Advent Calendar Full Of Different Cans Of Hard Seltzer
'Tis the season, hard seltzer fans!
If you're bummed about the summer of hard seltzer coming to an end, don't worry — a hard seltzer advent calendar is here to keep the party rolling into the holiday season.
The Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar, which retails for $59 from Give Them Beer, includes 12 curated hard seltzers from a variety of US brands, according to the product description.
According to the Give Them Beer team, the following brands will be included in the package: Truly, White Claw, Cape & Line, Crook & Marker, Bon & Viv, Henry’s, Mighty Swell, Wild Basin, Golden Road, Smirnoff, Corona Refresca, and Rita’s Sangria Spritz. The specific flavors are still a secret, and they’ll also vary slightly depending on availability.
Not your average advent calendar https://t.co/UPotfGbqKf— WFSB Channel 3 (@WFSBnews) September 27, 2019
In addition to the 12 flavors, the calendar also includes a gift card with a personalized message, in case you want to give it to your resident hard seltzer fan as a present.
If you order a calendar, there is one caveat worth knowing about: Give Them Beer's website notes that "someone 21 or older will need to present a valid photo ID upon delivery of all Hard Seltzer Advent Calendars," so make sure you have your license or passport ready to go.
They’ll start shipping in mid-November.
If hard seltzer isn't your thing, Give Them Beer also sells wine and beer Advent calendars. The beer calendar goes for $89 and includes what the company says are some of the highest-rated craft brews of 2019. At $169, the wine Advent calendar gives you 12 half bottles of wine.