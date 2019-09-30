Which Halloween Candy Should Go Away? Twitter Erupts Into Fierce Debate

A Seattle news anchor sparked a #candywar on Twitter when she posed the pre-Trick-or-Treating question about six popular chocolate candies.

Liz Dueweke tweeted out a photo of the Funsize candies including Snickers, Reese's cups, Milky Way, KitKat, M&Ms, and Twix. Along with the photo, she wrote, “One has to go. Forever. Which one do you choose?”

Is this supposed to be some sort of Halloween-themed "Survivor" episode?

One has to go. Forever. Which one do you choose? pic.twitter.com/IBFF1nuvr0 — Liz Dueweke -- (@LizDueweke) September 21, 2019

That simple question has sent Twitter into collective meltdown.

The post has since been retweeted over 2,600 times and garnered almost 40,000 comments.

Obviously Milky Way. It's just a peanut-deficient Snickers. https://t.co/9Iomjn209t — Robyn Pennacchia (@RobynElyse) September 21, 2019

Milky Way is the Ford Taurus of candy bars. Considered to be very popular, but no one would even notice if it went out of production. https://t.co/dap0Y2DLyb — Peter Hartlaub (@peterhartlaub) September 22, 2019

Kit Kat the most overrated candy https://t.co/bcffT92TXF — Scooter--️oy (Adames Elite) (@ScooterBoyElite) September 21, 2019

Snickers. Who needs peanuts getting in the way of sugar? https://t.co/lPsjPLl8oX — Andy Dehnart (@realityblurred) September 22, 2019

Twix. It's the untalented understudy you pray never has to go on for KitKat. https://t.co/lSL5c50xK5 — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 22, 2019

what maniac eats regular m&ms? https://t.co/yF8Fy7jFr5 — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 22, 2019

You simply cannot get Twix out of your teeth w/o assistance. It must go. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) September 22, 2019

Milky Way. Byyyyeeeee. — Allison Winn Scotch (@aswinn) September 21, 2019

Dueweke later tweeted she’d like to "thank the bulk bag of Costco candy for this viral tweet.”

For anyone keeping score, Milky Way got a lot of abuse among the Twitter responses.