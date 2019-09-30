Which Halloween Candy Should Go Away? Twitter Erupts Into Fierce Debate

September 30, 2019
WOMC

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Categories: 
Features

A Seattle news anchor sparked a #candywar on Twitter when she posed the pre-Trick-or-Treating question about six popular chocolate candies.

Liz Dueweke tweeted out a photo of the Funsize candies including Snickers, Reese's cups, Milky Way, KitKat, M&Ms, and Twix. Along with the photo, she wrote, “One has to go. Forever. Which one do you choose?”

Is this supposed to be some sort of Halloween-themed "Survivor" episode?

That simple question has sent Twitter into collective meltdown.

The post has since been retweeted over 2,600 times and garnered almost 40,000 comments.

Dueweke later tweeted she’d like to "thank the bulk bag of Costco candy for this viral tweet.”

For anyone keeping score, Milky Way got a lot of abuse among the Twitter responses.

Tags: 
Halloween Candy
Which Halloween Candy Has To Go