If You're Obsessed With Hallmark Christmas Movies, You Need To Attend This Year's 'Christmas Con'

It's beginning to look a lot like, no, not Halloween. The Hallmark Channel is going to look a lot like Christmas, starting before Oct. 31 even arrives.

The Hallmark Channel is hoping to get people into the holiday spirit early when they kick off it's "Countdown to Christmas" on Oct. 26 and Hallmark Movies.

That's not all though, the Hallmark Channel will sponsor the first-ever “Christmas Con,” a three-day Christmas extravaganza to be held at the Expo Center in Edison, New Jersey, November 8-10.

Christmas Con is a place where friends and families can make holiday memories together, right alongside those Christmas Hallmark movie stars that are already such a part of the start of many Christmas traditions.

Stars set to appear at “Christmas Con” include: Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Cameron Mathison, Nikki DeLoach, Alicia Witt, Jackee Harry, Erin Krakow, Paul Greene, Jack Wagner, Ryan Paevey, Andrew Walker, Chad Michael Murray, Rachel Boston, Holly Robinson Peete, and Melissa Claire Egan, with panels moderated by Hallmark Channels’ “Bubbly Sesh” podcast hosts, Jacks & Shawl.

"Christmas Con" is part of the new initiative, Hallmark Channel’s Hometown Christmas, an annual event to honor towns where the Christmas spirit knows no bounds.

“From North Pole, Alaska to Santa Claus, Indiana, and everywhere in between, America’s small towns and cities at Christmastime remind us of what it’s truly like to live in a holiday-haven worthy of a Hallmark movie,” said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Crown Media Family Networks.

According to Abbot, the goal of the new initiative is to highlight cities and towns that reflect the true meaning of the holiday spirit.

No word yet if any events will take place in Michigan.