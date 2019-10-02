'Ghostface' Photobombs Michigan Real Estate Listing For Lansing Home

This real estate listing is a “Scream.”

Ghostface, the masked murderer from the popular“Scream” movies, can be seen in pictures advertising a two-story Lansing home.

He can be seen hiding in a closet, cutting up a pumpkin in the kitchen and raking the leaves in the backyard.

The real estate agent, James Pyle, said he took the pictures to generate buzz about the four-bedroom, one-bath house, which is selling for $105,000. The plan worked.

The listing has gotten more than one million views on Zillow.