Michigan Fall Color Tour: Best Roads, Peak Dates To See Leaves Change

(WOMC) - As Michigan’s humid summer comes to an end, the state will soon be bursting with crisp red, yellow and orange fall leaves that transform the landscape.

Planning to head out on a fall color tour? Try a local road instead of a freeway. The County Road Association of Michigan has released this year's "Don’t Miss" list with some of the prettiest color tour drives in the state.

Michigan drivers are probably unfamiliar with many of these roads, which were recommended by road commission staff who know where the best fall drives are located because they've taken care of these roads for years and years.

Peak color season estimates are from September 20 to October 14, with mid-Michigan, West Michigan and Southeast Michigan all experiencing peak colors in the same week. It's an ideal time of year to take a weekend getaway or day trip to experience the seasonal colors.

The following are recommendations from counties across Michigan, listed in order of expected leaf coloring dates starting from the Upper Peninsula and moving south.

Upper Peninsula (Sept. 20-Oct. 5)

Chippewa County

North and South Caribou Lake Roads in the DeTour Village area

Gogomain Road from Goetzville to Pickford

Lakeshore Drive from Brimley to M-123

Salt Point Road from M-28 to Lakeshore Drive

Dickinson County

Kramer Drive on the north side of the city of Iron Mountain

Metropolitan Road near Felch

Houghton County

Covered Drive Road

Freda Road

Calumet Waterworks Road

Iron County

Ottawa Lake Road/ Hagerman Lake Road loop

Pentoga Trail (CR-639) to CR-424 along Chicagon Lake and Pentoga Road from CR-424 to Brule River

Bates-Amasa Road (CR-643) US-2 to US-141 by Paint River and Hemlock River

Gibbs City Road and Ponozzo Road

US-2 to Houghton County

Keweenaw County

Brockway Mountain Drive

Lac La Belle Road

Gratiot Lake Road

Mohawk-Gay Road

Eagle Harbor Road

Cliff Drive

Five Mile Point Road

Marquette County

County Road 510 from County Road 502 north to Big Bay

Triple A off County Road 510 in Big Bay

County Road 533 in Skandia

M-35 from County Road 480 to Gwinn

Northern Lower Peninsula (Sept. 24-Oct. 7)

Alpena County

Bolton Road to Long Lake Road

Nicholson Hill Road

Scott Road

Long Rapids Road

Antrim County

Deadman Hill overlook off US-131 viewing Jordan River Valley

Jordan River Road off US-131

Pinney Bridge Road off M-66

Cascade Road off Alba Highway (CR 620)

Crawford County

CR101 looking north from CR100 (“Pioneer Hill”)

Emmet County

Pleasantview Road north of Boyne Highlands to Robinson Road

Robinson Road from State Road to Pleasantview Road

State Road from Harbor Springs to Cross Village

Brutus Road from Pleasantville Road to US-31

Mitchell Road from Fletcher Road to Cheboygan County line

Leelanau County

North Eagle Highway

Newman Road

Port Oneida Road

Gills Pier Road

Schomberg Road

Mason County

Lakeshore Drive from Oceana Drive to Iris Road

Hawley from Pere Marquette Highway to Walhalla Road

South Masten Road to Washington Road and the Ruby Creek area

North Lakeshore Drive along Hamlin Lake

Custer Road from Hogue Road to US-10

Montmorency County

Pleasant Valley Road

Farrier Road

Carter Road

Meridian Line Road

Presque Isle County

Long Lake Highway from M-65 into Alpena County

E-634 Highway from Polaski Road west to Lake May Road

W-638 Highway Ocqueoc Road from Walker Highway to North Allis Highway from Ocqueoc Road west to M-211.

Wexford County

Fall Color Scenic Routes, all starting from downtown Cadillac:

• Route 1: Around the Lakes (20 miles)

• Route 2: Northwest to Mesick (63 miles)

• Route 3: Southwest to Hoxeyville/Luther/Briston (64 miles)

• Route 4: Northeast to Lake City/Manton (32 miles)

Mid-Michigan (Oct. 7-14)

Barry County

Hickory Road from M-43 to east near Gilmore Car Museum

Clinton County

Maple Rapid Roads from Harris Road to Tallman Road

Tallman Road from Maple Rapid Road to Stone Road

Stone Road from Tallman Road to Wacousta Road

Wacousta Road from Stone Road to Hyde Road

Peacock Road from M-78 to Cutler Road

Clark Road from Upton Road East

West Michigan (Oct. 7-14)

Berrien County

Blue Star Memorial Highway along Lake Michigan from Van Buren to M-63

M-63 south to St. Joseph

Red Arrow Highway from Stevensville to Lakeshore Road in New Buffalo

Red Arrow Highway to Union Pier then back to Warren Woods Road

Red Highway to Madron Lake Road in City of Buchanan

Kalamazoo County

Q Avenue – 10th Street to 12th Street, Texas Township

U Avenue – 4th Street to 8th Street, Prairie Ronde Township

W Avenue – 8th Street to Schoolcraft Village Limits, Prairie Ronde Township

14th Street – Lyons Avenue to U Avenue, Schoolcraft Township

U Avenue – Portage Road to 23rd Street, Schoolcraft Township

V Avenue – Canadian National Railroad to 28th Street, Brady Township

28th Street – V Avenue to UV Avenue, Brady Township

34th Street – UV Avenue to V Avenue, Brady Township

Kent County

Honey Creek Avenue from Pettis Avenue to Cannonsburg Road

Bailey Drive from Vergennes Street to Lincoln Lake Avenue

Fallasburg Park Drive from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue

5 Mile Road from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue

Gavin Lake Road from 5-mile road to Belding Road

Wabasis Avenue from Belding Road to 12 Mile Road

Ramsdell Drive from 5 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road

Southeast Michigan (Oct. 7-14)

Macomb County

Wales, McKail and Fisher roads in Bruce Township

M-53 between 23 and 26 Mile roads

24 Mile Road between Van Dyke Freeway and Shelby Road

M-53 between 28 Mile Road and 32 Mile Road

Tillson Street, Romeo, MI

Lakeshore Drive between 8 Mile Road and Marter Road

Oakland County

Lahser Road south of Square Lake Road to just north of Maple Road

Franklin Road

Orion Road between Rochester and Lake Orion

Washtenaw County