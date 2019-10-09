Elton John Adds Two Little Caesars Arena Shows To His 'Farewell' Tour

Elton John, the number one top-performing solo male artist, has announced two new concert dates at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2 at 8 p.m. as part of his sold out “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” after selling out two previous shows in Detroit.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at EltonJohn.com.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off to sold-out crowds in September 2018 and has received rave reviews