104.3 WOMC Turn Up the Miracles Radiothon Is Today -- Here's How You Can Donate!

104.3 WOMC will turn up the miracles during our radiothon on Thursday, October 11.

A Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals event, the Radiothon will broadcast live from the South Tower Concourse of Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Anchoring the production will be 104.3 WOMC personalities Stephen Clark, JoAnne Purtan, Jim Johnson and Beau Daniels, joined by special guests and 104.3 WOMC on-air staff.

Radiothon listeners can become Miracle Makers with a $20 monthly donation. This donation can be made automatically by credit card or through a monthly invoice to pay by check.

For the same cost as a trip to the movies, purchasing an album on iTunes or a few cups of coffee, listeners can help save a child’s life by calling 833-870-KIDS (5437) or by texting KIDS to 20357.

Donations from the 104.3 WOMC Turn Up the Miracles Radiothon purchase lifesaving medical equipment, fund impactful community programs, support research and guarantee that no child is ever turned away regardless of the families ability to pay.

