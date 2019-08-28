WATCH: Detroit Youth Choir Wows Judges, Social Media In 'America's Got Talent' Quarterfinals

The Detroit Youth Choir is taking the country by storm.

The group of 52 metro Detroit kids, ages 8-18, delivered an emotional cover performance of "The Champion," by Carrie Underwood and Ludacris during Tuesday night's quarterfinal episode of "America's Got Talent."

Video of WOW! Detroit Youth Choir Sings An EMOTIONAL Cover Of &quot;The Champion&quot; - America&#039;s Got Talent 2019

Under the direction of Anthony White, the choir headed to Los Angeles last week to prepare for the quarterfinal stage of the popular talent show's 14th season. The Detroit Youth Choir first burst onto the scene when their audition went viral earlier this summer.

Their rendition of "Can't Hold Us" by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis has been viewed nearly 10 million times on YouTube.

The judges loved their performance Tuesday night, including the always tough Simon Cowell, who called it better than their audition. Judge Gabrielle Union, in a video posted to social media, said the DYC "put everybody in this competition on notice. They came with it."

Fans on social media took notice of their performance as well, heaping praise on the youngsters. Among their biggest fans is Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

The Detroit Youth Choir represented themselves and our city incredibly tonight on @AGT! The judges were right that their message is not just about them or Detroit, it’s about all of us. Together, “we are invincible.” — Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) August 28, 2019

Our Detroit Youth Choir KILLED it on AGT TONIGHT! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE vote for them!!! They truly deserve to continue! — Judy Hunziker Harris (@JudyHHarris) August 28, 2019

The choir will learn Wednesday night whether they are through to the next round. Seven of the 13 acts that performed on Tuesday will advance to the semifinal round. Wednesday's show will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.