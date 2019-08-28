WATCH: Detroit Youth Choir Wows Judges, Social Media In 'America's Got Talent' Quarterfinals

The Detroit Youth Choir is taking the country by storm. 

The group of 52 metro Detroit kids, ages 8-18, delivered an emotional cover performance of "The Champion," by Carrie Underwood and Ludacris during Tuesday night's quarterfinal episode of "America's Got Talent."

Under the direction of Anthony White, the choir headed to Los Angeles last week to prepare for the quarterfinal stage of the popular talent show's 14th season. The Detroit Youth Choir first burst onto the scene when their audition went viral earlier this summer.

Their rendition of "Can't Hold Us" by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis has been viewed nearly 10 million times on YouTube.

The judges loved their performance Tuesday night, including the always tough Simon Cowell, who called it better than their audition. Judge Gabrielle Union, in a video posted to social media, said the DYC "put everybody in this competition on notice. They came with it."

Fans on social media took notice of their performance as well, heaping praise on the youngsters. Among their biggest fans is Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

The choir will learn Wednesday night whether they are through to the next round. Seven of the 13 acts that performed on Tuesday will advance to the semifinal round. Wednesday's show will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

