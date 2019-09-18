WATCH: Detroit Youth Choir Reprises 'Can't Hold Us' On 'AGT' Finals

The Detroit Youth Choir did its part, now it’s time for Detroit and the rest of America to do their part.

The DYC delivered yet another emotional performance, reprising their rendition of "Can't Hold Us" by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis in the final round of “America’s Got Talent.”

The choir performed the same song in their audition, which earned them a "golden buzzer" from Flint native and show host Terry Crews, automatically sending them to the quarterfinal round. Their second go at the 2013 hit drew nothing but praise from the panel of judges.

Video of Detroit Youth Choir: WOW Final Perfomane Does City Of Detroit Proud! | America&#039;s Got Talent 2019

The DYC and nine other acts are all vying for the $1 million grand prize and a chance to perform a headline show in Las Vegas.

Now, the kids led by director Anthony White will sweat it out until Wednesday night’s two-hour results show on NBC.

Their performance Tuesday night, like their renditions of “The Champion” by Carrie Underwood and Ludacris and “High Hopes” by Panic! At The Disco, delivered an inspirational message, highlighting the group of more than 50 local kids’ journeys through life in Detroit.

The Spirit of Detroit was decked out in the DYC's signature purple sweater on Tuesday in support of the choir on their big day.