WATCH: Detroit Youth Choir Has 'High Hopes' On 'AGT' Semifinals

September 11, 2019
(Photo: FSadou/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

The Detroit Youth Choir delivered another moving performance on Tuesday night's semifinal episode of "America's Got Talent," putting their own spin on "High Hopes" by Panic! At The Disco.

The group of more than 50 local kids, ages 8-18 years old, burst onto the scene earlier this summer with their audition that went viral and a powerful quarterfinal rendition of Carrie Underwood's "The Champion."

Their semifinal performance garnered praise from judges Gabrielle Union and Simon Cowell, who once again called it better than their first audition, which blew the judges away. Guest judge Queen Latifah was also a big fan of the performance and gave a "what up, doe" shoutout to Detroit.

The choir got a lot of love on social media for putting their twist on the 2018 Panic! At The Disco hit.

The DYC will learn on Wednesday night whether they're through to next week's season finale.

