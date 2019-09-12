Detroit Youth Choir Advances To Final Round Of 'America's Got Talent'

The Detroit Youth Choir's inspiring run on "America's Got Talent" is not over yet.

The local group taking the country by storm is through to the final round after their rendition of Panic! At The Disco's "High Hopes" during Tuesday's live show impressed America enough to be one of five acts advancing to the finale. The choir got enough votes from the public to advance and did not have to rely on the "Dunkin' Save," which gives viewers one last chance to vote for their favorite act throughout the results show.

They’ll be singing songs of joy because @DycOfficial is moving on to the #AGTFinale! — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 12, 2019

The choir will join nine other acts in the final round next Tuesday, with the results revealed on Wednesday.

The DYC is set to perform at the Lions' home opener on Sunday and will also perform during America's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Detroit.

Watch their semifnal performance: