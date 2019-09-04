Dear Bubbies: I Have No Faith In Men, Can You Help Me?

Dear Bubbies,

I give up. Men are sh**s – even in a nice Midwestern city like Detroit! The first man to disappoint me was my father. I looked up to him as my hero. When I was little, I didn’t understand why my Mom was crying or why my father didn’t come home all night.

As I got older, I figured it out. My father was a cheater! Eventually, my parents got a divorce and, when that happened, I saw very little of my father. It didn’t take him long before he was with somebody else and cheating on her too.

My relationship history has duplicated my mother’s and my last three boyfriends have all cheated on me. I am only 28 years old and yet, all this has left me with no faith in men. Bubbies, can you help me?

Signed, "I Give Up"

Dear “I Give Up” --

The Bubbies are sorry to hear that your childhood was difficult and that the first man in your life, your father, disappointed you. That is a shanda (that means “shame” or “disgrace” in Yiddish). And we are equally sorry to hear that you find yourself repeating your mother's patterns - by picking men that are cheaters too!

You do need help because if you don’t take charge and change your way of thinking, your love life won’t change. You’ll be crying like your mom for the rest of your life -- picking cheater after cheater, and out of your frustration, you may just end up alone.

You need some “Bubbie Bootcamp” advice, so here goes:

First: Know that you can have a healthy, happy and honest relationship with a wonderfully loyal and faithful man. You are attracting into your life the only kind of man you know - cheaters. That is your expectation. Thoughts are powerful. Did you ever hear the expression "thoughts become things"?

Stop that kind of thinking right now. Sure, there are men who are cheaters. However, there are so many good men out there waiting for you to believe that they exist. Fill your heart with love. Put a smile on your face and believe. Fixating that men are cheaters is creating more men in your life that are cheaters. Give the "good guys" a chance!

Second: Start contemplating the great love stories …

How about Biblical Jacob and his fierce, unending devotion to Rachel? Jacob is a great example of a faithful man who worked for fourteen years to finally be with Rachel.

Cleopatra and Antony's love and loyalty was so strong that they chose to die together, rather than be without each other in life.

King Edward VIII had the courage to abdicate the Throne for his love, Wallis Simpson.

Painter Marc Chagall openly adored his wife, Bella Rosenfeld. And throughout their marriage, she adored him back.

Actors Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward were devoted to each other for fifty years.

Wonderful love stories need to be your inspiration. Bubbie Bunny has watched "Wuthering Heights" probably twenty times because she believes in love and she believes in a good man. You may be too young to know that classic but try finding it and have some tissues ready!

Third: We want you to start reprogramming your mind. Your assignment is to start watching great romantic films like "When Harry Met Sally", "Love Story", "Titanic", "Ghost", "The English Patient", "The Notebook", "Something About Mary" … Put the hope back into your heart. After all, Detroit is called "The Real City of Love", so it's all around you. Go and find yours!

Look at your palm. It is your handprint and not your mother's. Bring a smile to your mom's face when she sees her daughter finding lasting and pure love.

Fourth: Focus on the kind of man you want to have in your life. Get a piece of paper and start writing down all the qualities you want him to have. Be specific. Now attract him with your positive thoughts. Believe that he is already yours. It’s so much more fun being victorious than being a victim. Go look at wedding dresses and believe that you will be wearing one with that special man who is just right for you.

To move forward, you need to stop looking in the rear-view mirror. Those relationships are over. Don't let them rent a space in your mind anymore.

Fifth: Make a "Grateful List" everyday. Look in the mirror and tell yourself -- "I love you". Tell yourself that you deserve a love that lasts forever. Say it over and over again. And, remember this wise Jewish saying from Sifre -- "All that you do, do only out of love".

Don’t give up. You can do it. And always remember, the Bubbies love you!

You can watch Host Erin Davis and your favorite Jewish Grandmothers - Bubbies Bunny, Linda and S.J. - on Bubbies Know Best on Jewish Life Television, JLTV, Mondays at 8:00PM. In the Detroit metropolitan area, JLTV can be found on DirecTV Channel 366 and Spectrum Channel 178.

If you would like to ask the Bubbies a question, you can email them at bubbiesknowbest@jltv.tv.