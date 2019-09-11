Costco Is Selling A 4-Pound Pumpkin Pie Again, So Thanksgiving Dessert Is Covered This Year
Looks like Christmas—and Thanksgiving—came early this year!
Still too hot to spend your day in the kitchen baking a homemade pie? No worries—Costco's nearly four-pound (!!) pumpkin pie has been spotted back in stores by Costco shoppers and food blog @costcobuys.
Even better...it costs just $6!
The 3.62-pound pie measures a foot in diameter and will feed your entire Thanksgiving crew—and then some.
--The classic #pumpkinpie is back and this is when my diet goes out the door! This #pie is sooo good and only $5.99!! Our #holiday go to for #dessert! And it’s massive!!! #costcodeals #costco #pumpkin #desserts
According to The Costco Connection, the pie dough is made in-house. At the Costco warehouse in Issaquah, WA, they make at least 10,000 pies—just in the five days leading up to Thanksgiving.
Check your local Costco's fresh food section to snag one for yourself.