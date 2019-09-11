Costco Is Selling A 4-Pound Pumpkin Pie Again, So Thanksgiving Dessert Is Covered This Year

Looks like Christmas—and Thanksgiving—came early this year!

Still too hot to spend your day in the kitchen baking a homemade pie? No worries—Costco's nearly four-pound (!!) pumpkin pie has been spotted back in stores by Costco shoppers and food blog @costcobuys.

Even better...it costs just $6!

The 3.62-pound pie measures a foot in diameter and will feed your entire Thanksgiving crew—and then some.

According to The Costco Connection, the pie dough is made in-house. At the Costco warehouse in Issaquah, WA, they make at least 10,000 pies—just in the five days leading up to Thanksgiving.

Check your local Costco's fresh food section to snag one for yourself.

