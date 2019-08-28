Bubbies Know Best: Am I Ready To Give Up Being A Free Spirit For Marriage?

Dear Bubbies:

I am a 25-year old female who has been engaged to my fiancé for about 2 years. He’d like to set a wedding date but I keep putting it off. I don’t know whether I’m just nervous about the commitment of marriage and all the things that go with it or if I have cold feet. I think I love him, but honestly, he’s really controlling and wants me to be just like his mother, who is this perfect little “Stepford Wife.” I’m a free spirit and would die a slow death if I had to be like his mother. What advice can you give me?

From, Butterflies are Free

Dear Butterflies Are Free:

The Bubbies have lots of rachmones (that means empathy in Yiddish) for you and can see why you’re scared to set a wedding date. You’re really in a kosher pickle, aren’t you? Well, have no fear. The Bubbies are here!

First of all, the situation you find yourself in sounds an awful lot like one that Bubbie Linda found herself in when she just about your age … many, many, many, many, many, many (did we put in enough “many’s”?) moons ago.

She, too, was engaged to a very controlling man, who was ten years older than she was. He was very handsome and very rich … a real catch … lemme tell ya.

Bubbie Linda wanted to have a career and a family but her fiancé wouldn’t have it. So she ended up taking a short-term job out of town and realized the minute she got on that plane that this was not the right man for her. She felt free to spread her wings … kind of like a butterfly, kind of like you!

Well, Bubbie Linda let some time pass, did some heavy-duty soul-searching, eventually returned the ring and broke off her engagement -- only to find her true love some years later. She has been happily married for over thirty years now and has seven grandchildren!

Now the Bubbies aren’t necessarily advising you to follow Bubbie Linda’s path and break off the engagement. Everyone’s different and every relationship is different.

But the Bubbies do think you need to take a serious pause and really contemplate whether you should marry this man. It’s better to work out these critically important concerns you have now than to regret it down the line.

There are several things we think you might want to try before you make your ultimate decision:

Explain to your fiancé that you need some more time right now and to not pressure you into a wedding date at this time. If he really loves you, he’ll give you the time you need. Anything worth having is worth waiting for. Take some time off away from him. Maybe go visit a relative in another state or go with a girlfriend on a trip somewhere. You’d be surprised how a change of environment can help clear the fog and help you think things out more clearly. If you think this relationship is worth saving and you really do love him, get to a couples counselor and be sure to discuss the issues you most fear - with both him and the counselor present. Maybe he’s not even aware he’s behaving in ways that cause you such concern. This is a good test to see if he can work with you to find a solution. If he really loves you, he will want to.

The bottom line is -- don’t be in a hurry to walk down that aisle if it means giving up the person you are and have the potential to be. Marriage should be a partnership, not a jail sentence. Problems you have before you’re married don’t get better after you’re married. They generally get worse. It might be better to wait for the right man to come along, like Bubbie Linda did, rather than jumping into a marriage where red flags are flying up all over the place. You deserve to live happily ever after.

The Bubbies love “Butterflies Are Free.”

Love, the Bubbies

