Bubbies Know Best: I've Decided To Transition To A Man, I Need Help Finding The Perfect Mate For Me

Dear Bubbies:

I don’t know if you can help me, but here goes ...

I was born in a female body and have been married to a man for many years. I am now in my 50’s and in my day, you couldn’t come out to your family, let alone admit even to yourself that you felt you were living in a body that you didn’t think you belonged in!

So after over 25 years of marriage, I have decided to transition to a man. My husband says he wants no part of this change and we are getting divorced.

So, Bubbies, I need your help in finding the perfect mate for me.

Love, Transgender and Looking





Dear Transgender and Looking:

The Bubbies applaud you for demonstrating such tremendous bravery. There is no doubt that when we were younger, the notion that someone was transgender was completely foreign. And we have to admit, we are still trying to figure out the proper pronouns. We want to be respectful of course, but it’s hard to get use to calling one person “they.” We will get there.

Anyway, if your friends or family members don’t want to be around you because you are transgender, you may just have to accept their unfortunate decision and let them go. It’s time for you to look for a community that accepts you for who you are today.

Bubbie SJ has a cousin who knew from a very young age that she was born in the wrong body. Although born a boy, she always felt that she was a girl. Thankfully, the family accepted her and helped her transition. Today, she is a successful model and transgender advocate.

Okay, first things first. You didn’t mention whether you have children or not. Of course, if you have children that are not adults, we think it is always important to consider their needs. When you do start dating, just be aware that they may have difficulty seeing their parent dating – transgender or not.

Now as we said, the Bubbies think it is very important that you find a community that loves and supports you. It could be a welcoming religious group. It could be a local LGBT organization. Whatever it is, there is strength in numbers and the community can really help you. And the Bubbies are sure that if you become part of a welcoming community, there will be people that will be interested in developing a relationship with someone like yourself, who just happens to be transgender.

As far as dating, you have not indicated whether you are interested in dating a man or a woman? But frankly, regardless of the gender, you must be open and honest about your journey right out of the gate. If a date immediately rejects you because you are transgender, it’s better that way. Any relationship with them was destined to fail.

Now Bubbie SJ can attest - how many people did she date before she found the one? A lot, honey. Too many to count on one hand. Too many to count on all the digits on her body. But one thing she, Bubbie Bunny and Bubbie Linda know. You have to be honest from the beginning. Be it your status as a transgender man, be it whether you are interested in long-term relationship or just a one-night stand, be it whatever.

For example, Bubbie S.J. always told her dates early on that she was not interested in schtuping (that’s mean to sleep with someone in Yiddish) unless they were in a committed relationship. Some men walked away and it was better that way.

So be up front and honest. Let them know how your journey has progressed and what is coming next. You need to determine early on if that person is ready, willing and able to be a part of what you will be going through for the rest of your life, be it hormone therapies, surgeries or otherwise.

And speaking of surgery, if you plan on having surgery, you may consider waiting to date until after your surgeries are completed. Bubbie SJ’s cousin did.

The Bubbies love you and applaud you for taking this bold step.

Love, The Bubbies.

You can watch Host Erin Davis and your favorite Jewish Grandmothers - Bubbies Bunny, Linda and S.J. - on Bubbies Know Best on Jewish Life Television, JLTV, Mondays at 8:00PM. In the Detroit metropolitan area, JLTV can be found on DirecTV Channel 366 and Spectrum Channel 178.

If you would like to ask the Bubbies a question, you can email them at bubbiesknowbest@jltv.tv.